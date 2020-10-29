As part of the Henry Bloom Noble Library’s education and support role its non-fiction section includes a range of books on autism curated by Autism in Mann.

Established in 1991 the Manx-registered charity is run by volunteers whose families have been affected by autism. It aims to provide help and guidance to parents and carers and raise awareness of this life-long developmental disability which affects how people communicate and interact with the world.

Borough Librarian Jan Macartney with Anita Ash and Katherine Desmond of Autism in Mann

The library offers a selection of books on autism in its non-fiction section, together with story books written expressly for autistic children in its family matters section.

Borough Librarian Jan Macartney said: ‘The Henry Bloom Noble Library aims to provide space for organisations working in healthcare and associated disciplines to promote their services, so we’re pleased to be assisting Autism in Mann with their invaluable work, which is not only about supporting people living with autism and their families, but also helping to change attitudes about a condition with such a complex range of symptoms and severity.’

Regeneration and Community Committee Chair Councillor Stephen Pitts said: ‘As people have come to expect more from their libraries, the Henry Bloom Noble Library has been swift to respond. Today it performs many roles, one of which is to serve as a trusted source of information and knowledge. The Council therefore welcomes the opportunity to be lending visibility to Autism in Mann.’

The Henry Bloom Noble Library is at 8 Duke Street, Douglas. 696461.

To find out more about Autism in Mann, visit autisminmann.org, or call 480167.