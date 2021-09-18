From October 4 to 10, the Henry Bloom Noble Library, a service provided by Douglas Borough Council, will be celebrating Libraries Week, a UK-wide campaign highlighting the valuable contribution libraries make to community life.

Libraries Week will see the Henry Bloom Noble Library team stage a variety of activities for adults and young people, including displays highlighting the diversity of its collection, a fun ‘hunt the character’ treasure hunt around the library for children, quizzes for both adults and children and an online photo challenge via its social media channels.

Borough Librarian Jan Macartney said: ‘We would love for people to come and visit the library to discover the range of facilities we have to offer; these include a Pay&Post kiosk, computer suite and study area, photocopying services, a hot drinks machine and water refill station. In addition, we have an extensive and carefully curated e-book and e-magazine collection, which offers more than 7,500 e-books and more than 2,500 e-magazines which you can access via our website or the Libby app. All this is free to access for library members and available 24/7. Our website also provides online reference materials to help with homework, university assignments and for those with a thirst for knowledge. And it’s worth remembering that there’s free membership for all Island residents.

‘We have a brilliant programme of activities lined up for Libraries Week, thanks to our great team who are well known for organising all kinds of workshops and educational sessions, especially for the perennially popular Summer Reading Challenge. We can’t wait to get started.’

Regeneration and Community Chair Councillor Stephen Pitts said: ‘Libraries Week is yet another way of highlighting the vital role the Henry Bloom Noble Library plays in community life - not just in Douglas but Island-wide. Libraries have the power to act as a driver for inclusion, sustainability, social mobility and community cohesion. Jan and her team work tirelessly to create a vibrant, welcoming space in the heart of the capital and will be applying their customary enthusiasm and imagination to ensure that Libraries Week will be an unqualified success.’

