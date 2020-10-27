Parking after 5pm in the Bottleneck, Shaw’s Brow and Chester Street car parks will be free from Thursday October 29 until Thursday December 24, thanks to a joint initiative by Douglas Borough Council and the Department of Infrastructure.

Council Leader Councillor David Christian MBE JP said: ‘Trading conditions have never been more challenging, so the Council is pleased to be joining forces with the Department of Infrastructure to kick-start Christmas shopping in Douglas a little earlier this year. The Council has traditionally offered free Thursday late-night and weekend parking from when the Christmas lights are switched on in November. This year, though, is a year like no other and the Council is determined to do all it can to support retailers at this critical time and to make shopping local all the more convenient and accessible.

‘Especially with so many people still working from home - we would like to think that the prospect of free Thursday night parking in the heart of Douglas would not only be appealing, but would also prompt more people to stay in town longer, visit restaurants and bars and enjoy the attractions planned in the run-up to Christmas. Some shops are choosing to stay open later from this Thursday, which we hope will encourage others to follow their example, so we’re hoping that this initiative will not only benefit the retail sector, but also the local hospitality industry.

‘It’s been said many times over the past nine months, but “We’re all in this together” still rings true this Christmas when it’s important that we all - the general public as well as central and local government - give careful consideration to the positive economic benefits of thinking, shopping and staying local.’