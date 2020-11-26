A joint venture between Douglas Town Centre Management and the Department of Environment Food and Agriculture (DEFA) will see Villiers Square, (located just off Regent Street) in Douglas transformed into an ‘Artisan Island at Christmas’ on Saturday December 12 and Sunday December 13 from 10am to 5pm.

DEFA Minister Geoffrey Boot MHK, centre, with the department's Lucy Verdon and Douglas town centre manager Oliver Cheshire

Marquees will showcase Manx food and drink products, Father Christmas will be in his grotto and local musicians will be performing on a staged area.

Exhibitors include: Ab Fab Cakes, B & M Catering, Ballakelly Farm, Berries, The Bohemian Coffee House, BreizhVannin Creperie, Cake and Bake, Choccy Piccy, Close Leece Farm, Concrete Garden Critters, Conrod’s Pizzeria, Crafts by Ashley, Decorative Plant Pots, Isle of Man Meats, Isle of Man Seafoods, MexiMann, Morgan’s Pies, Noa Bakehouse, Ross Bakery, Snuggles, Sugar & Spice Bakery and The Eatery.

In Regent Street the Alpine café will be offering mulled wine and 1886 will be serving a Manx-inspired food and drinks menu with offers throughout the weekend.

Douglas Town Centre Manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘We’re delighted to be working with DEFA on what promises to be a fantastic community event - one of many in the future it’s hoped - and we’re very grateful to the Tevir Group for the use of their Villiers Square site.

‘Artisan Island at Christmas, which is free for exhibitors and visitors to attend, will not only bring together and showcase some of finest Manx food and drink producers but also encourage people to come into the town centre to do their shopping and discover just how much Douglas has to offer.’

Geoffrey Boot MHK, Minister for the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, said: ‘It has been an exceptionally difficult year for everyone, so this fantastic community event is something to really look forward to and builds on from the success of a record-breaking Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival.

‘It provides a chance to treat your loved ones, whilst supporting our hard-working food and drink producers.

‘I encourage all Island residents to continue buying local – pandemic or otherwise.’