Voting opens on Wednesday December 2 for this year’s Best Dressed Window at Christmas.

To cast your vote, visit Douglas Town Centre Management’s Facebook page and like the photo of the shop window you think is the best dressed and most ‘festive fabulous’ this Christmas.

Fashion store Claire Christian in Victoria Street, Douglas, was winner of the 2019 Best Dressed Window competition

The competition is being sponsored, once again, by Billboards.im, from whom the winning store will receive one month’s free advertising on the digital signage advertising specialist’s town-centre network.

In addition, two windows selected by the Mayor and Mayoress of Douglas, Councillor Jonathan Joughin JP and Mrs Angela Joughin, will each attract a prize of £75.

Douglas Town Centre Manager Oliver Cheshire said: ‘I’m delighted that Billboards has generously agreed to sponsor the competition again.

‘The Council’s spectacular decorative lighting displays in the town centre will, I’m sure, serve as great inspiration for this year’s Best Dressed Window competition, which always brings out some amazingly imaginative interpretations of Christmas.

‘The competition, though, isn’t just about tinsel and trees. It’s also yet another way of showing our support for local retailers and a celebration of Douglas as a great year-round destination for shopping.’

Billboards’ Ian Rowley said: ‘Billboards are proud to support the Best Dressed Window competition for the third year running. 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone and it’s fantastic that stores are getting behind this festive competition.’

Voting for the Best Dressed Window will close at 10am on Monday, December 7.